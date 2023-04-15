Israeli protests of legal overhaul show no signs of slowing

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli demonstrations against the government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary have continued, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to pause the contentious proposals. Tens of thousands of people participated Saturday in the main protest held in the central city of Tel Aviv, while smaller demonstrations took place across the country. Protest organizers, who have held these weekly protests for over three months, aim to maintain momentum and increase pressure on Netanyahu and his government until the proposed changes are scrapped. Bending to the mass protests, Netanyahu paused the overhaul plans in March, saying he wanted “to avoid civil war.”

