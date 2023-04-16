Joshua Wong sentenced in another Hong Kong activism case

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to three months in prison for breaching court bans on disclosing personal information about a police officer during 2019 anti-government protests. Wong rose to prominence in 2014 pro-democracy protests and is in prison after being convicted of multiple charges during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. He intends to plead guilty in the city’s biggest national security case, in which he faces a potential penalty of up to life in prison. The jailing and silencing of activists like Wong have damaged faith in the future of Hong Kong, with many young professionals responding to the shrinking freedoms and autonomy by moving abroad.

