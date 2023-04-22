China’s FM holds talks in Philippines amid strained ties

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China’s foreign minister says his country is willing to work with the Philippines to resolve their differences, as tensions rise over Beijing’s behavior in the disputed South China Sea and Manila’s deeping military cooperation with the U.S. Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks in Manila with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo. He’s scheduled to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just days before he travels to Washington for a meeting with President Joe Biden. China has warned that a deepening alliance between the United States and the Philippines should not harm its security and territorial interests and interfere in long-simmering territorial disputes. Beijing has criticized an agreement to grant U.S. forces access to additional Philippine military camps.

