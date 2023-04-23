Skip to Content
German soccer match abandoned after referee doused in beer

ZWICKAU, Germany (AP) — A third-tier soccer game in Germany has been abandoned after the referee was doused in beer by an angry fan at halftime. Relegation-threatened Zwickau’s match against visiting Rot-Weiss Essen did not continue for the second half because referee Nicolas Winter had a cup of beer thrown in his face by a fan apparently unhappy with his decision to send off a Zwickau player and award a penalty to Essen before halftime. The score at the break was 1-1.

Associated Press

