8 fatally shot in Serbia a day after deadly school shooting

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says at least eight people have been killed and 13 wounded in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade. Thursday’s shooting was the second mass killing in Serbia in two days. The report says the shooter in the attack near the town of Mladenovac is on the run. No more details were available. On Wednesday in Belgrade, a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight classmates and a school guard. Though Serbia is awash with weapons from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. Wednesday’s school shooting was the first in the country’s modern history. The boy was placed in a mental institution and authorities say he is too young to be prosecuted.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

