ACLU sues amid Missouri GOP spat over abortion measure cost

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri ACLU is suing the state attorney general and other statewide officials for stonewalling a constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights. The plaintiffs on Thursday asked a judge to find it unconstitutional for Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey to effectively block the initiative petition by refusing to sign off on a cost estimate for it. Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick estimated the constitutional amendment wouldn’t affect any state funds but could cost local governments at least $51,000 annually. Bailey says the price tag could be as much as $51 billion based on loss of taxes because of fewer citizens.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.