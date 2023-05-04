Altar to devil, death found in Mexico fuel thieves’ tunnel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of police and government agents raided an underground fuel theft terminal in a tunnel in central Mexico, where thieves had erected an altar to the devil and another to La Santa Muerte, a skeletal folk saint. Prosecutors in the state of Hidalgo said Thursday that a hidden entrance led them to a 25-yard (meter) long tunnel that reached 12 feet (4 meters) beneath the surface. Inside, they found fuel cisterns and illegal taps drilled into government pipelines. There were approximately 10,000 gallons (38,000 liters) of stolen fuel inside the poorly ventilated space, and hoses to move the fuel. Ten suspects were arrested at the site, and 12 vehicles and drugs were seized.

