EU team questions brother of Lebanon’s Central Bank governor

BEIRUT (AP) — A European judicial team has questioned the brother of Lebanon’s embattled Central Bank governor who is is being investigated abroad over several financial crimes and the laundering of some $330 million. Thursday’s hourslong questioning is part of a probe by a delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg, which is now on its third visit to Lebanon to interrogate suspects and witnesses in the case. Gov. Riad Salameh’s brother, Raja Salameh, had been summoned for questioning last week but did not show up, citing an illness. The three European governments in March 2022 froze more than $130 million in assets linked to the investigation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.