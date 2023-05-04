Federal officials unveil flood plan for Mississippi Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal officials have presented a proposal to further control flooding in the Mississippi Delta. The public presentation of the plan Thursday comes after months of work from government agencies and decades of delays amid disputes over potential environmental impacts. The plan would include pumping water from parts of the south Delta. The south Delta’s Yazoo Backwater area covers thousands of square miles. It has experienced significant flooding for many years. Farmers and Mississippi politicians from both major parties have long pushed for this type of plan. Environmental groups have opposed the project for decades. After a public comment period, officials will unveil a finalized plan on June 30.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.