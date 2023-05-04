Horse racing poised for new antidoping, medication rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s new antidoping and medication control program has stumbled out of the starting gate. It’s been delayed multiple times for nearly a year amid lawsuits by those opposing the new rules and frustration from those eager for national uniform standards in the sport. It’s scheduled to take effect on May 22 — two days after the Preakness is run. Trainer Todd Pletcher says he’s eager to get the new system in place and have consistency in drug testing and medication rules. He calls the new system “labor intensive,” and says he’ll have to hire someone just to be responsible for recordkeeping and data.

