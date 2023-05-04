Italian conductor Muti to visit Syrian refugee camp

MILAN (AP) — Italian conductor Riccardo Muti plans to visit Syrian musicians living in the vast Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan on the sidelines of his annual Roads of Friendship concert series that aims to use music to build bridges and help those touched by war. The Ravenna Festival announced Thursday that Muti will conduct Italian and Jordanian musicians in concerts set in ancient Roman amphitheaters in Jerash, Jordan on July 9 and the Pompeii archaeological site on July 11 for the 27th Roads of Friendship concert series. The concerts will pay homage to the “generosity of the Jordanian people” for taking in millions of Syrian refugees fleeing civil war in the neighboring country.

