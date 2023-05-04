Kenyan court sets bail for pastor in parishioner death probe

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Kenya has ruled that one of two pastors under investigation for the deaths of more than 100 of their congregants can be released on bond or bail. Pastor Ezekiel Odero was jailed in connection with the deaths of parishioners at his coastal megachurch. The court on Thursday granted Odero’s release on condition that he post a bond in the amount of 3 million Kenyan shillings (about $22,000) or cash bail of 1.5 million shillings. Odero’s lawyers acknowledged that 15 people died at his church but said the deaths were reported to police. He is also under investigation for ties to Paul Mackenzie, a pastor who had emaciated parishioners found at his property.

