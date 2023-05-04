Mississippi death toll from March tornado climbs to 22

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A person has died after being hospitalized for injuries following a vicious tornado that tore through Mississippi on March 24. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that the person had lived in Sharkey County, an area hit hard by the tornado that lashed the Delta with 200 mph winds. The agency did not release the person’s name. The fatality brings the death toll in Sharkey County to 14, and statewide to 22. The tornado devastated a swath of the towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City, reducing entire blocks to piles of rubble and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

