Pistons, ex-exec Murphy named in sex harassment lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — A female former employee of the Detroit Pistons has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the team and its now-fired assistant general manager. The Pistons announced Thursday that Rob Murphy “no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity.” The team says Murphy was terminated for violating company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Wayne County Circuit Court. It alleges that Murphy made sexual comments about the woman’s body, repeatedly pressured her to engage in a sexual relationship with him, groped her buttocks and breasts and promised professional and personal advancement if she acquiesced to his demands.

