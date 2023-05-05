Skip to Content
Strong earthquake hits Japan; no tsunami threat

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has hit near central Japan, but officials say there was no preliminary damage and no threat of a tsunami. The U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake information center said the 6.2 quake happened Friday in Ishikawa prefecture near the central west coast of the main Japanese island of Honshu. Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported there was nothing concerning at a nearby nuclear power plant in Niigata prefecture. Japanese officials said there could be small waves but no tsunami danger. Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations.

