Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin

BEIRUT (AP) — Airstrikes over southern Syria have killed one of the country’s most well-known drug dealers, an opposition war monitor and a pro-government radio station reported. The strikes early Monday come a day after Arab governments reinstated Syria to the Arab League, after the country’s membership had been suspended for a dozen years. Western governments estimate that the sale of the amphetamine captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for President Bashar Assad, his Syrian associates, and allies. The first strike hit a home in the Syrian village of Shuab near the Jordanian border killing Merhi Ramthan, his wife and six children, according to the Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.