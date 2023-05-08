Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has amended its free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to add recent developments in the tit-for-tat fight between the entertainment giant and the Florida governor. Disney’s amended complaint was filed Monday in federal court in Tallahassee. It ha been updated with developments since the entertainment giant nearly two weeks ago sued DeSantis and a new oversight board for the Disney World governing district. The new board is made up of DeSantis appointees. The revised complaint references legislation passed last week by Florida lawmakers. One of the new laws gives the state unprecedented authority to inspect a monorail system at Disney World

