Worker fatally injured at Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day. Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith says emergency medical crews were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center about noon Monday. The worker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The worker has not been identified. Additional details about the death haven’t been released. Amazon issued a statement saying the company’s “thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility. ” The warehouse closed for the rest of the day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.