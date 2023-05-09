EU Parliament votes to fast-track Ukraine ammunition bill

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have decided to fast-track legislation to boost ammunition and missile production in the 27-nation bloc to support the war effort in Ukraine. Members of the European Parliament voted 518-39 with 31 abstentions on Tuesday to trigger an urgent procedure that should allow the adoption of the bill during the EU legislature’s next plenary session at the end of the month. Talks with EU member nations could start up after that. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv that getting “badly needed ammunition” to his country is essential.

