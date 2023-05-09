Jill Biden: Writing about her grief after son’s death helped

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says writing about her grief after her son’s death helped her cope. The first lady shared her experience Tuesday with the children and siblings of service members who died in the line of duty. She joined the group via video at their writing seminar in Texas sponsored by The War Horse. The nonprofit newsroom publishes stories about the human fallout of military service. Biden says she was reluctant to write about the grief she felt over her son Beau Biden. But she says she later realized that writing about it helped give her the strength to carry the grief.

