Report: Antisemitic incidents on the rise in California
By TRÂN NGUYỄN
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hate crimes and antisemitic incidents are on the rise in California. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League. The group found at least 518 antisemitic incidents including harassment, vandalism and assault in 2022. That’s a 41% increase from the year before. The report also reveals how local white supremacist and extremist networks are increasingly working together to spread propaganda and target certain events, especially those organized by LGBTQ+ communities. The report says California had the highest number of extremist-related murders and terrorist plots and the second-highest number of antisemitic crimes in the United States.