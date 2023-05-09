‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has awarded $1.15 million to a medic who worked on the “Rust” film set. Cherlyn Schaefer accused prop master Sarah Zachry and others of negligence. Schaefer said she was traumatized by her desperate attempt to save the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set by actor-producer Alec Baldwin. She said the emotional distress prevents her from working in her field. A judge approved the partial settlement Monday after Zachry missed court deadlines. Rust Movie Productions and the movie’s former weapons supervisor and assistant director remain as defendants in the civil case.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.