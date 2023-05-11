For turning ‘mines to vines,’ founder of Roots of Peace wins World Food Prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A California peace activist who has worked to remove land mines from war-torn regions and replace them with grape vines, fruit trees and vegetables has been named the 2023 World Food Prize laureate. The foundation awarded its annual prize Thursday at a ceremony in Washington to Heidi Kühn. Kühn’s nonprofit organization Roots of Peace has helped remove thousands of mines and assist farmers in more than a half-dozen countries. It is now beginning work in Ukraine. Kühn says she came up with the idea of starting her group after hosting an event for dignitaries advocating for the eradication of land mines.

