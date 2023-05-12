Skip to Content
New menopause drug for hot flashes gets FDA approval

By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause. The once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma is designed to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms such as sweating, flushing and chills. The most common approach to treating the problem is hormone-based pills. But they can carry safety risks for some women. The new daily pill is not a hormone and uses a different approach that targets brain chemicals. More than 80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes. The drug will cost $550 a month, before insurance and other discounts.

