When Elon sparred with Christine: 3 takeaways from their on-stage interview
By DAVID HAMILTON
AP Business Reporter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Christine Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter’s new chief executive on Friday. Their conversation at a marketing conference in Miami was notable for Yaccarino’s attempts to pin down Musk on issues important to advertisers. Those include hateful messages, moderation and Twitter’s commitment to keeping ads from appearing near objectionable material. Musk insisted, without evidence, that Twitter’s algorithms, tools and transparency should do the trick. He went on to declare that if placating advertisers threatened “free speech,” he would gladly sacrifice their business.