Witness: Teen wounded by Baltimore police was shot in the back while running away

BALTIMORE (AP) — A teenager critically wounded by Baltimore police Thursday afternoon was shot in the back while running from officers, according to an eyewitness account. Police said the 17-year-old ignored commands to drop the gun he was carrying during a foot pursuit through west Baltimore, but the witness account raises questions about whether the shooting was legally justified. Officials have declined to confirm numerous details about the shooting, including whether the teen was shot in the back. Department policy says officers can use deadly force to stop a fleeing suspect if the person poses an imminent threat or is in the process of committing a felony that could result in serious injury or death.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.