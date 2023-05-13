Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza trade fire; 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel and Palestinian militants were unleashing of fire for a fourth day, with the Islamic Jihad militant group launching over a thousand rockets and the Israeli military pounding targets inside the Gaza Strip. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel on Saturday. But in a reminder of the combustible situation in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military raided the Balata refugee camp in the northern city of Nablus, killing two Palestinians. Hopes for an imminent cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faded as the Israeli military early Saturday bombed an apartment belonging to a senior Islamic Jihad commander and militants fired a barrage of rockets toward southern Israel.

By FARES AKRAM and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

