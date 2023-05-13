Syria extends opening of 2 border crossings with Turkey for quake aid

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian government has agreed to extend by another three months the use of two border crossings with Turkey into the rebel-held northwest that were opened for aid delivery after a deadly earthquake in February. Syrian and U.N. officials said Saturday that President Bashar Assad had agreed to open the border crossings at Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai for three months to allow aid to flow into Idlib province a week after the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. Following a request by the U.N., Syria’s government decided to allow the U.N. to continue using the two border crossing points for an additional three months.

