Macron vows to build back factories, boost France’s economy shaken by pension protests

DUNKIRK, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has ambitions to build factories to boost job creation and make his country’s economy more independent. It’s a big challenge, as France reels from protracted protests, rising food and energy prices and other fallout from the Ukraine war. Macron is wooing investors to help “re-industrialize” France and reduce Europe’s dependence on China and the U.S. More than 200 international business leaders are expected Monday at an event staged at the palace of Versailles to promote foreign investment. It follows a series of incentives announced last week, including two major investments in the battery sector, both in northern France.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

