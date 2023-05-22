North Carolina governor says GOP teacher pay, voucher plans a public education ‘disaster’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is embarking on a campaign to beat back education and tax legislation from the Republican-controlled General Assembly. If passed, the GOP legislation would greatly expand private-school vouchers, make deeper income tax cuts and offer what he considers paltry teacher raises. Cooper made his case in a video statement released Monday and told The Associated Press he plans to hold public events over the coming days. He likened the pending legislation to a “state of emergency” for public education. With Republicans now holding veto-proof seat majorities in the House and Senate, Cooper is taking to his bully pulpit.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

