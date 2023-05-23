Walter Royal, North Carolina chef who won on ‘Iron Chef America’ cooking with ostrich, dies at 67

The chef of a North Carolina steakhouse who triumphed with ostrich meat as a challenger on “Iron Chef America” has died. Walter Royal was 67 years old. His death was announced on the website of the Angus Barn in Raleigh, where Royal served as executive chef. Royal was a local celebrity in the Raleigh area. But he also cooked before a national audience on the television show “Iron Chef America.” During the 2006 episode, judge Joel McHale said Royal used one of the world’s “ugliest birds” to create one of the best desserts. It was a chocolate soufflé made with an ostrich egg.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.