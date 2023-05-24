Suicide bomber hits checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 4 in second attack in as many days

Miran Shah, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber has attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan killing two soldiers, one policeman and a civilian. The attack on Wednesday happened in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban. Rehmat Khan, a local police official, said a number of civilians were also wounded in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility suspicion but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban who have stepped up their attacks in the last six months, since they unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the Pakistani government, brokered by neighboring Afghanistan last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.