Indiana man center of gambling probes involving Alabama, Cincinnati baseball, AP sources say

An Indiana man whose son is a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is the bettor at the center of separate college sports gambling investigations, according to two people familiar with the inquiries. One investigation led to the firing of Alabama coach Brad Bohannon earlier this month. The other resulted in two members of Cincinnati’s baseball staff being dismissed this week. The people who identified Bert Neff of Mooresville, Indiana, as being connected to both the Alabama and Cincinnati cases spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.

