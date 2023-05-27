Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Taliban and Iran reportedly have exchanged gunfire on the Islamic Republic’s border with Afghanistan. That’s according to an advocacy group’s report Saturday as tensions rise over water rights between the two nations. Neither Iranian state media nor Taliban-controlled media in Afghanistan acknowledged the fighting on the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and the Afghan province of Nimroz. The advocacy group HalVash, which reports on issues in the predominately Sunni province of Sistan and Baluchestan, quoted residents in the area describing the fighting as starting Saturday morning. The group put the fighting near the Kang district of Nimroz, saying some people in the area had evacuated.

