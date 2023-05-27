Berlin police investigate Roger Waters for possible incitement over concert outfit

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Berlin say they have opened an investigation of Roger Waters on suspicion of incitement over a costume the Pink Floyd co-founder wore when he performed in the German capital last week. Images on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband. Police confirmed Friday that an investigation was opened over suspicions that the context of the costume could constitute a glorification, justification or approval of Nazi rule and therefore a disturbance of the public peace. Once the police investigation is concluded, the case would be handed to Berlin prosecutors, who would decide whether to pursue any charges. Water rejected the accusations calling them “disingenuous and politically motivated.”

