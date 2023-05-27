Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs

Former diplomat and presidential advisor Henry Kissinger is marking his 100th birthday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s including some of the most disputed policies of the Vietnam conflict. David Kissinger writes in The Washington Post that his father will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Furth, Germany.

