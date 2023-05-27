Hong Kong denies knowledge about Uyghur student, slams Amnesty for saying he disappeared at airport

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has criticized Amnesty International’s accusation that a Uyghur student disappeared after being interrogated at the airport. It says government records show he had not entered or been refused entry to the city. Amnesty International says the student who was born in Xinjiang in western China had traveled to Hong Kong from South Korea to visit a friend on May 10 but has since gone missing after texting the friend about being interrogated after his arrival. He spent the last seven years studying in Seoul. The Hong Kong government says Amnesty’s “groundless and unfounded remarks” are an attempt to smear it. Uyghur activists have criticized Hong Kong’s denial of its role in the student’s whereabouts.

