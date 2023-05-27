New Mexico shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren
By RIO YAMAT and MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Each of the three women killed last week when indiscriminate gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood of Farmington, New Mexico, left a unique mark in the community that spanned generations. Altogether, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, her 73-year-old daughter Melody Ivie and 79-year-old Shirley Voita had 64 grandchildren. Two days of memorial services were held this week to celebrate the three longtime Farmington residents. The bedroom community in northwestern New Mexico is still grieving from the impacts of a rampage by an 18-year-old on the eve of his high school graduation. The May 15 shooting left six others wounded, including two police officers.