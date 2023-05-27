Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after canceling schedule with a fever

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis resumed regular appointments on Saturday, one day after canceling his schedule due to a fever. The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal. Francis later was captured on video arriving at the studios of the state broadcaster RAI to tape an interview, smiling animatedly at well-wishers outside. The last time the pontiff spiked a serious fever was in March, when he was hospitalized and diagnosed with acute bronchitis before being released three days later. The Vatican has confirmed he will preside over Pentecost Mass on Sunday.

