Cruise ship passengers left terrified after ship sails through rough seas on return to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Lines says that one of its ships that navigated rough seas off the South Carolina coast has resumed sailing on its next cruise. Terrified passengers on the Carnival Sunshine took to social media over the Memorial Day holiday weekend to post video of water pouring through a flooded hallway on a cabin level and pictures of on-board stores in shambles as large waves swelled on the sea. Miami-based Carnival says the ship’s return to Charleston, South Carolina, from the Bahamas on Saturday was delayed by prolonged bad weather and rough seas in the area. No serious injuries were reported.

