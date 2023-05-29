Liz Weston: 5 ways to simplify and reduce your money clutter

Streamline how you manage your money to save yourself time and reduce stress. Prioritize addressing and simplifying your money clutter so you can better manage your financial life now, which also will make it easier for your loved ones to step in when you need them to down the line. The most important money tasks include: Consolidate accounts, like retirement plans and credit cards. Use a budgeting app to get a holistic view of your finances. Automate bill paying. Reduce paper clutter. Seek help from professionals if you need it.

