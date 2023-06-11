Janet Jackson performs alongside YOLA at sold-out concert in Los Angeles with special guest Ludacris

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Janet Jackson inserted some youthful spirit into her normally mature concert during a Saturday night tour stop in Los Angeles. In a show filled with nostalgic hits, Jackson took a moment to perform her 1993 ballad “Again” alongside the LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Before the 16-member ensemble’s performance with Jackson, the five-time Grammy winner had a brief conversation with an 11-year-old percussionist. Jackson paid homage to the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the YOLA program that serves around 1,700 young musicians across five sites. Many in the audience pulled out their phones as Jackson sang the Oscar-nominated “Again” alongside the orchestra, conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

