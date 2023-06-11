Moms for Liberty rises as power player in GOP politics after attacking schools over gender, race

NEW YORK (AP) — At least four Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to travel to Philadelphia later this month to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a Florida-based nonprofit that didn’t exist in 2020 but that has become a power player in conservative politics ahead of the 2024 elections. Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will speak at the event. The group has been at the forefront of the conservative movement targeting books that reference race and gender identity, and electing right-wing candidates to local school boards nationwide.

