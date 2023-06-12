BTS is 10 years old: Seoul landmarks to be lit up in purple to celebrate K-pop band’s anniversary

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks in South Korea’s capital will be lit up in purple as the country begins celebrating the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS. The lights will provide the backdrop for various social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now taking a hiatus as its singers begin to serve their mandatory military duties. From Monday evening, numerous Seoul structures, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP visual arts center will be bathed in purple, a color associated with BTS. Messages congratulating BTS are displayed on digital screens across Seoul and postal authorities have issued stamps marking the group’s anniversary.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.