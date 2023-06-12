Netherlands and Canada bring torture case against Syria at UN’s top court

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Netherlands and Canada have jointly filed a complaint against Syria before the United Nations’ highest judicial body. They allege the regime of Bashar Assad has tortured thousands of civilians, in violation of a U.N. convention. The pair say Syria has “committed countless violations of international law” and want the International Court of Justice to issue provisional measures. They want the court to order Damascus to halt an alleged widespread torture program against anyone opposed to the government during the country’s long-running civil war.

