Shooting at California teen’s birthday party leaves 18-year-old woman dead, 6 wounded

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others. The Antioch Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say there were seven victims after multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party in the city about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco. The 18-year-old woman was died at an area hospital. Victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women. Police say some of the victims transported themselves to hospitals after people panicked and fled during the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.