North Carolina governor vetoes limits on politics, race discussion in state workplaces

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed GOP legislation that would ban the promotion of certain beliefs that some lawmakers have likened to critical race theory in state government workplaces. The move sets up a likely veto override showdown with the General Assembly’s Republican supermajority. Both chambers passed the measure by veto-proof margins earlier this year. Cooper has been unable to successfully block any bills this year. Anyone entering a state government workplace would be prohibited by the bill from compelling employees to believe they should feel guilty or responsible for past actions committed by people of the same race or sex.

