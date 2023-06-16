Railroad industry sues to block new locomotive pollution rules in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The railroad industry has sued to block new environmental rules in California. The California Air Resources Board approved new rules in April that would ban the use of locomotives more than 23 years old beginning in 2030. The railroad industry said this would force the premature retirement of about 25,000 diesel-powered locomotives. The Association of American Railroads and the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association filed the lawsuit on Friday. They argued the technology for zero-emission locomotives hasn’t been sufficiently tested and won’t be ready in time to meet the deadline. California regulators say the rules will reduce harmful pollution and prevent 3,200 premature deaths.

By ADAM BEAM and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

