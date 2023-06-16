Shooting in Baltimore wounds 6 people; all expected to survive

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a shooting in Baltimore on Friday night wounded six people, though all are expected to survive. Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge says officers who had pulled over a car in the city’s north heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. and went to investigate. Eldridge says officers found three men near the intersection of East Cold Spring Lane and York Road who all had “numerous non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their bodies.” Medics transported the three men to area hospitals for treatment. Police were then informed there were another three victims who had walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Northern District detectives are investigating the shooting.

