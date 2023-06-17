8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded. KABC-TV says authorities were dispatched early Saturday after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says victims were taken to hospitals and that two were listed in critical condition. Authorities say the victims range in age from 16 to 24. Five were found at the home. A 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was found in a car crash nearby. Authorities say more than a dozen detectives are investigating.

